In addition to injury, there is also insult. Lazio lost 1-0 at Feyenoord and must say goodbye to the Europa League. Gimenez’s goal in the 64th minute allows the Dutch team to move forward and instead makes the Biancocelesti relegate to the Conference League play-offs. An incredible group, with 4 teams all with 8 points won by Feyenoord in front of the Danes of MIdtjylland who in the other match beat Sturm Graz 2-0. Sarri had complained on the eve of the week of rest that Feyenoord had from the Dutch Football Association, in the end he saw it right because his boys in the final did not have the energy to try to obtain a positive result.

Probably also due to the head of the derby on Sunday against Roma. What is certain is that the absence in the decisive challenge of his bomber Immobile has cost not a little to Lazio, which was missing right in the finalization phase. In Lazio, Sarri in view of the championship derby is fielding a team with several innovations. In defense Romagnoli and Marusic catch their breath, Patric and Hysaj meet again from the beginning. In midfield Cataldi gives way to Marcos Antonio, with Milinkovic-Savic (suspended against Roma) and Basic mezzali. On the bench Vecino and Luis Alberto. In attack, Cancellieri still starts in place of Pedro, alongside Felipe Anderson and Zaccagni. Always out due to an injury, Captain Immobile. In Feyenoord, Slot leaves Jahanbakhsh on the bench and puts Paixao forward. It is played under heavy rain that makes the pitch heavy from the very first minutes. A crackling start to the game, with the two teams immediately close to scoring. First Feyenoord with a left on the outside of Danilo’s net, on Patric’s sleep, then Lazio with a sensational crossbar hit by Felipe Anderson on Milinkovic’s assist in depth.

After about twenty minutes of balanced confrontation in midfield, Lazio still dangerous on the counterattack with Cancellieri kicking to the left side from an excellent position. The game suddenly ignites, pushed by the home crowd Feyenoord insists but leaves room for the Lazio counterattack. Shortly before half an hour the home goalkeeper Bijlow stops Lazzari on the net from the usual Milinkovic. On the reversal in front, Provedel’s super save on a right-footed turn by Paixao from the edge of the area. In the final half, also thanks to the wet and slippery pitch, the game becomes angular with several clashes, fortunately without consequences. The tension for the stakes begins to be felt, for this reason the pace slows down in the second half. Lazio is still the first to become dangerous with Felipe Anderson who takes advantage of a blunder by Dilrosun but face to face with Bijlow does not find the winning conclusion.

The Dutch replica with the usual Paixao, who in the area first gets rid of a defender and then kicks with his left on the outside of the net from an excellent position. The turning point of the match in the 63rd minute, when Gimenez enters Feyenoord who at the first ball touched unlocks the result at the end of a persistent and confused action in front of Provedel, thanks to a broken intervention by Patric on his goalkeeper. Network validated after a check with the Var. Lazio struggled to regroup and shortly afterwards threatened to capitulate again, when Kokcu hit the post with a low shot right from distance. The race becomes nervous, Sarri also pays the price for protests. In the final Lazio tries everything, but the tiredness and lack of clarity do not allow the Biancocelesti to become dangerous in the Bijlow area. Not only that, in full recovery Romero is also expelled for a naive double yellow card.