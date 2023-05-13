Lazio-Lecce 2-2: video, goals and highlights

An equal reached in the 94th minute which limited the damage in the Champions League race, Lazio did not win but equalized in the 94th minute against Lecce. The Apulians are off to a better start who miss a penalty with Strefezza (out). Lazio attacks and passes with Immobile on an assist from Luis Alberto. In the first half, Oudin makes it 1-1. At the beginning of the second half, Lecce restarted strong and overturned the match again with Oudin. Sarri’s team first hit the post with pedro and then found the 2-2 with Milinkovic. Lazio at 65, Lecce at +5 on Spezia

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

