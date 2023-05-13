Education in the Development Plan

51
Adriana Vallejo Columnist Quality education to reduce inequality is one of the purposes of the new national development plan. In all points of the plan the intention to reach rural areas and promote a comprehensive, inclusive, anti-racist, intercultural and humanist education is mentioned. It is important the goal of going from…
Exclusive content for subscribers
See also [Foresight review]Hu Xijin sings against the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection: Someone wants to seize power | Entertainment Storm | Xi Jinping | Beijing Stock Exchange