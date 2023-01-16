Tone down. Yesterday’s question and answer between the director and the sporting director tare and the coach Sarri does not seem to have pleased the president Lotito. Lazio’s number one has decided to intervene to restore order. The two employees discussed the value of the squad, according to Tare suitable for aspiring to the Champions League, while Sarri said he considered the placement in the top four a “miracle” (his expression). Lotito seems to be actually convinced that the team can fight for the Champions League, therefore siding more on the side of the sporting director. In reality, however, the president would like internal issues to remain so.

THE ANSWER

“Lazio is a joint-stock company listed on the stock exchange and an important reality in the world of football, with a great history, but today it is first of all a big family – explains Lotito in a statement -. And as in all families, you can have different visions, on which it is also appropriate to discuss, within the club, to arrive at the best solutions. I rarely intervene directly on the company dynamics, placing full trust in those who manage them: in the technical guide as in the sports management. identified together the sporting goals for this season: ambitious and at the same time realistic, with the aim of constantly improving, following up on a technical project that must necessarily tend to evolve in terms of placements and prospects. level who are already making a strong contribution to the quality of the game and to the standings.Today Lazio is in full swing on goals Gionali, has shown that she can compete with all her direct competitors in top roles, and is responding on and off the pitch to those who would like her to be relegated to other stages. It will be at the end of the championship that we will sum up the work done, after having fought match by match, right up to the last, to achieve the goals set and for the best possible result. Tensions must be put aside, to prevent them from being magnified by those who want to destabilize the environment”.