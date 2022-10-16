Home Sports Lazio-Udinese / Sottil’s words: “I thank all my boys”
Sports

Lazio-Udinese / Sottil’s words: “I thank all my boys”

by admin
Lazio-Udinese / Sottil’s words: “I thank all my boys”

Here are the words of Mr. Andrea Sottil at the end of the meeting. The match with Sarri’s biancocelesti was exciting: the point

The Juventus team gave everything on the playing field, but this was not enough to be able to bring home the three final points. The match at the Olimpico ended 0-0, with a draw that in terms of the number of occasions deserved anything but goalless goals. At the end of the meeting he made the point Andrea Sottil. Here are the words of the Juventus coach.

Was today’s test of strength and courage? Starting from the hug with Marco Silvestri at the end of the meeting.

After the victory against Inter and Roma, was another confirmation needed?

Isaac Success and his performances?

Do you do something special from a physical point of view? Because the team in the last twenty minutes always makes a difference.

October 16, 2022 (change October 16, 2022 | 18:02)

© breaking latest news

See also  Five-a-side football and also padel, a new sports center in Burolo

You may also like

Old and strong!Li Xiaoxu 4 three-pointers + tough...

Cycling. Giro d’Italia 2023, official presentation on Monday...

Bicycles, Italy is again the first producer in...

Guo Shiqiang: The players lost rebounds at the...

Vogherese is expected on the field of Binasco...

Liv 27 points, Beijing won the first victory...

Serie D. Dolomiti ko also with Campodarsego, last...

Some Chinese Super League teams will relocate their...

Real Madrid – Barcelona: live live Liga Calcio...

Xinhua News Agency’s exclusive interview with Li Yingying:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy