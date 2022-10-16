Home News Covid Italia, the bulletin of October 16, 2022: update on positive cases, the hospitalized and the healed
News

Covid Italia, the bulletin of October 16, 2022: update on positive cases, the hospitalized and the healed

by admin
Covid Italia, the bulletin of October 16, 2022: update on positive cases, the hospitalized and the healed

There are 30,239 new cases of contagion registered in Italy in the last 24 hours and 32 deaths. This is what emerges from the data of the Ministry of Health. In total since the beginning of the pandemic, the victims have been 177,988. Yesterday there were 38,969 infections and 73 deaths. The admissions to intensive care units throughout Italy are stable, while there are 123 more patients in the ordinary wards. In the intensive, 252 patients are hospitalized, while 6,715 patients are in the ordinary wards.

Vaia: no alarm, but the government various Marshall plans for schools

“There is no alarm, do not panic, especially you young people, and we live our lives aware of our strength and the tools available”. Francesco Vaia, director of Spallanzani in Rome, writes this on his Facebook profile in relation to the increase in Covid infections in recent weeks.

“Politics listens more to the problems of citizens and gets to work quickly – adds Vaia -. Social places are immediately safe. Various, the government that will come, a Marshall plan for schools and transport”.

For 11 out of 100 children during Covid the only meal was that of the school canteen

Malnutrition is not only in the poorest countries, it is increasing in developed countries. The numbers of malnutrition in Italy are also alarming: obesity affects one in ten adults and one third of children aged 6-9 are obese or overweight, a figure that confirms Italy’s leadership at European level. Obesity and overweight are widespread in particular in the Center-South of the country, where the economic crisis and educational poverty have produced a nutritional impoverishment of the diets of children.

See also  Premier League, Everton suspends a footballer investigated by the police

Studies show that in Italy less than one out of five children in primary schools has a diet that follows the principles of the Mediterranean diet and that for 11 out of 100 children during the Covid emergency, the meal eaten at school was the only meal of the day. . WWF remembers this on World Food Day which is celebrated today.

You may also like

New writings against La Russa in Rome with...

Emergency landing in Vazzola, ultralight ends up on...

Falls with the bike while traveling a dirt...

The Sitong Bridge incident shook the 20 largest...

Feltrina family: deserving students awarded

Pa for women but not among managers: the...

Armanni in charge “Too many councilors, the roadmen...

Fontana writes “inpiegato” instead of “employee”. The double...

The march of the Advar is back: the...

The Pope’s surprise announcement: “The world synod of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy