There are 30,239 new cases of contagion registered in Italy in the last 24 hours and 32 deaths. This is what emerges from the data of the Ministry of Health. In total since the beginning of the pandemic, the victims have been 177,988. Yesterday there were 38,969 infections and 73 deaths. The admissions to intensive care units throughout Italy are stable, while there are 123 more patients in the ordinary wards. In the intensive, 252 patients are hospitalized, while 6,715 patients are in the ordinary wards.

Vaia: no alarm, but the government various Marshall plans for schools

“There is no alarm, do not panic, especially you young people, and we live our lives aware of our strength and the tools available”. Francesco Vaia, director of Spallanzani in Rome, writes this on his Facebook profile in relation to the increase in Covid infections in recent weeks.

“Politics listens more to the problems of citizens and gets to work quickly – adds Vaia -. Social places are immediately safe. Various, the government that will come, a Marshall plan for schools and transport”.

For 11 out of 100 children during Covid the only meal was that of the school canteen

Malnutrition is not only in the poorest countries, it is increasing in developed countries. The numbers of malnutrition in Italy are also alarming: obesity affects one in ten adults and one third of children aged 6-9 are obese or overweight, a figure that confirms Italy’s leadership at European level. Obesity and overweight are widespread in particular in the Center-South of the country, where the economic crisis and educational poverty have produced a nutritional impoverishment of the diets of children.

Studies show that in Italy less than one out of five children in primary schools has a diet that follows the principles of the Mediterranean diet and that for 11 out of 100 children during the Covid emergency, the meal eaten at school was the only meal of the day. . WWF remembers this on World Food Day which is celebrated today.