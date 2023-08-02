Home » Leagues Cup Round of 16 Schedule Announced: Messi’s Inter Miami to Open the Knockout Stage
Sports

Title: Leagues Cup Round of 16 Schedule Revealed, Messi’s Inter Miami Takes Center Stage

ESPN2 Aug 2023 5:09 PM ET Read: 4 min.

The Leagues Cup concluded its group stage with disappointments for América and Chivas as they failed to secure qualification. Reviewing the action from the last round, the tournament defined the 16 teams advancing to the direct elimination phase.

The Leagues Cup, a competition between teams from Liga MX and MLS, has announced the dates and times for the Round of 16 matches. The opening game will feature Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami and three Liga MX clubs. The knockout stage is set to kick off on Wednesday.

The Group and Club Phase concluded on Monday, bidding farewell to Chivas and Puebla as they fell short of qualifying. As the Round of 16 begins this Wednesday, the highly anticipated match between Inter Miami and Orlando City is expected to attract significant attention, given the presence of Messi. The Argentine star has already made his mark with three goals and one assist in two games.

Mazatlan, Pachuca, and FC Juárez will be the first representatives from Liga MX to take the field in the direct elimination round. Notably, Tuzos and LAFC were exempted from the Group Phase, automatically qualifying for the Round of 32 based on their performance in their local championships.

The Round of 16 matches will commence on Monday, August 7, with the Grand Final scheduled for August 19.

Below are the dates and times for the Round of 16 matches:

Wednesday:
– Orlando City vs Inter Miami
Time: 6:00pm CDMX (8:00pm ET)
Site: DRV PNK Stadium

– Mazatlan vs. Dallas
Time: 7:00pm CDMX (9:00pm ET)
Site: Toyota Stadium

– Pachuca vs Houston Dynamo
Time: 7:00pm CDMX (9:00pm ET)
Site: Shell Energy Stadium

– LAFC vs FC Juárez
Time: 8:30pm CDMX (10:30pm ET)
Site: BMO Stadium

Thursday:
– New York RB vs New York City
Time: 6:00pm CDMX (8:00pm ET)
Site: Red Bull Arena

– Cougars vs Queretaro
Time: 6:00pm CDMX (8:00pm ET)
Site: Audi Field

– Atlas vs. New England
Time: 6:00pm CDMX (8:00pm ET)
Site: Gillette Stadium

– Philadelphia vs DC United
Time: 6:00pm CDMX (8:00pm ET)
Site: Subaru Park

– León vs. Real Salt Lake
Time: 8:30pm CDMX (10:30pm ET)
Site: America First Field

– Charlotte vs Cruz Azul
Time: 6:30pm CDMX (8:30pm ET)
Site: Toyota Stadium

Friday:
– Tigers vs. Vancouver
Time: 8:30pm CDMX (10:30pm ET)
Site: BC Place

– Portland vs. Monterrey
Time: 8:00pm CDMX (10:00pm ET)
Site: Providence Park

– Columbus vs Minnesota
Time: 6:00pm CDMX (8:00pm ET)
Site: Lower.com Field

– Toluca vs. Kansas City
Time: 7:00pm CDMX (9:00pm ET)
Site: Children’s Mercy Park

– Chicago vs America
Time: 6:00pm CDMX (8:00pm ET)
Site: SeatGeek Stadium

– Cincinnati vs. Nashville
Time: 6:00pm CDMX (8:00pm ET)
Site: TQL Stadium

Stay tuned for thrilling matchups as the Leagues Cup progresses towards its climax.

