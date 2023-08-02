The 5G auction process in Colombia begins firmly

Technological progress in Colombia takes an important leap into the future with the start of the auction process for the implementation of 5G technology in the country. This initiative, led by the Ministry of Information and Communication Technologies (MinTIC) and its head, Minister Mauricio Lizcano, seeks to bring Colombia to the forefront of 21st century connectivity.

The auction process materializes through the publication of the first version of the draft resolution of the objective selection process on the MinTIC website. This resolution establishes the requirements, conditions, and procedures for the allocation of spectrum, which will allow operators to improve their services and expand coverage, capacities, and connectivity speeds, for the benefit of all Colombians.

The spectrum available for this auction includes different frequency bands. In total, 10 MHz will be made available to the market in the 700 MHz band, 10 MHz in the 1900 MHz band, 30 MHz in the extended AWS band, 30 MHz in the 2500 MHz band and a significant block of 320 MHz in the 3500 MHz band. This opens opportunities for telecommunications companies to optimize their processes and improve productivity, generating a positive impact on the national economy.

Minister Lizcano emphasized that meeting these dates set for the arrival of 5G technology is a crucial step to strengthen the telecommunications industry and improve the quality of life of citizens. In addition, he stressed that the process of assigning permits for the use of the spectrum will not end here, since in 2024 another objective selection process will be carried out to regionally assign 80 MHz in the 3500 MHz band.

This 5G auction process is also part of the Connectivity Plan of the Government of Change, which aims to generate a true revolution in the country’s connectivity. This translates into the deployment of new infrastructures, increased network capacity, a significant improvement in connection speed and service quality, all to change the lives of Colombians and promote technological development that drives growth. growth of various industries.

The MinTIC invites all interested parties to send their comments and suggestions on the draft of the draft resolution until next Tuesday, August 15, 2023, through the email subastaespectro@mintic.gov.co. This opportunity to participate guarantees the transparency of the process and allows different actors to contribute to the configuration of a technology that will benefit all of society.

In conclusion, Colombia is taking firm steps towards the future with the 5G auction. The implementation of this technology will improve the connectivity of the country and promote various sectors, laying the foundations for technological development that will positively impact the economy and the lives of Colombians. The ICT Ministry’s commitment is to generate connectivity and technology to build a more advanced and connected country with the globalized world of the 21st century.

