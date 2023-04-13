The Juventus goalkeeper forced to leave the pitch during the Europa League match between Juventus and Sporting Lisbon. He touches his heart and collapses

Lots of fear at the Stadium for Szczesnyjust a few minutes from half-time Juventus-Sporting Lisbon valid for the first leg of the Europa League quarter-finals The Polish goalkeeper left the field in tears being consoled by teammates and opponents. Bonucci embraced him, accompanying him to the locker room. After an action by the Lusitanians, Szczesny (a great protagonist with a couple of decisive interventions) touched his chest, accusing an illness.

Immediate check: palpitations

The referee Umut Meler immediately suspended the game to allow for help. The Juventus doctors entered the field and rescued the goalkeeper, who had burst into tears. At that point Cuadrado drew the attention of the bench and asked Massimiliano Allegri to replace his teammate (perin entered the field instead of him). The goalkeeper was immediately checked once he left the field: palpitations, so everything seems ok. A big sigh of relief after the initial fear.

