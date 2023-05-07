Lecce, Baroni: ‘Zero calculations against Verona’ – Football

news-txt”>

A race that could be worth an entire season. Lecce-Verona will be staged at the Via del Mare, a highly emotional match that could write one of the last pages in this exciting fight for salvation. Lecce to close the case, Verona to find the last foothold on the train for the stay. Marco Baroni, the Giallorossi coach, frames the match like this: “How to define this match? I risk repeating myself but there are 5 games to go, the one against Verona is an important stage and the final stage is missing”, declared the coach in the conference immediately before .

“We want to do well – he continues – but there are no more important matches. I reason with the team with what’s ahead: zero calculations, and only level performances”. Apart from the result, there was a comforting performance against Juventus in the midweek round: “It’s clear – continues Baroni – that an important and attentive performance is needed, in Turin we were even superior to the opponent at times, and for this reason we have to get closer to the perfect match.

We meet a team that runs, plays a kick that puts us in difficulty. But we are playing at home and we will try to score points: they are good games to play, performance and conviction will be needed”.

On the eleven to be fielded against the Scala family, Baroni seems to have clear ideas: “The boys are doing well and tomorrow I will have no doubts. I know whoever goes on the field will perform well. Tomorrow is everyone’s match, as will be the remaining others: it will be necessary to have ready heads with confidence and determination”.

And again, on the probable line-up: “Gallo has recovered and Banda is better, as a precaution he was at home yesterday but he will certainly be from the game that started, he has regained confidence and enthusiasm”.

On balance, standings in hand, even a draw could be useful. But Baroni is not of the same opinion: “We play to win, and these are the matches for which we live.

You need the journey and the wait: there is adrenaline, you need trust and never fear”, concludes the Lecce coach. (ANSA).