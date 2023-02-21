On the occasion of 24th day of Serie A (from 25 to 28 February) the Campaign will be promoted “Ukraine. A year of war has passed, not the pain”, launched by UN Refugee Agency – UNHCR in collaboration with the Serie A League to continue responding to the urgent needs of people fleeing the conflict that started on February 24, 2022. Unfortunately, the humanitarian emergency generated by the war in Ukraine continues as does the pain of millions of people uprooted from their homes and loved ones.

The one going on in Ukraine is the Europe’s largest and fastest growing refugee crisis since World War II . Since the beginning of the conflict, 8 million people have been forced to leave Ukraine and have been registered in Europe as refugees, while they are over 5 million internally displaced persons . Right now thousands of families are facing a harsh winter in damaged houses or buildings unsuitable to protect them from freezing temperatures, without electricity, heating and water supplies and without means of subsistence. In this dramatic scenario too the smallest help is decisive .

How to donate

From 19 February to 12 March 2023 you can contribute by sending an SMS or calling 45588 from a landline (the value of the donation will be 2 euros for each SMS sent from WINDTRE, TIM, Vodafone, Iliad, PosteMobile, Coop Voce, Tiscali mobile phones. It will be 5 or 10 euros for calls from a TIM, Vodafone, WINDTRE, Fastweb and landline Tiscali and, again for the fixed network, 5 euros from TWT, Convergenze, PosteMobile). A small gesture that can make a big difference: with i funds raised indeed UNHCR will continue to distribute basic necessities specific for winter – blankets, heaters, winter clothes; to ensure direct economic assistance to the most vulnerable families who in this way will be able to provide for essential expenses; to give support for families whose homes have been damaged from the fights.

Among the testimonials Albertini, Bergomi, Florenzi and Myriam Sylla

Testimonials of the initiative are once again three greats of Italian football: Demetrio AlbertiniGiuseppe Bergomi and Alexander Florenziwith the Volleyball champion Myriam Sulla and the journalist and TV presenter Giorgia Rossi.