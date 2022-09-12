Original title: Famous legend: Haaland is the top penalty area killer Kane is an all-rounder

In the Premier League scorer list, Haaland ranks first with 10 goals, Fulham’s Mitrovic ranks second with 6 goals, and Tottenham’s Harry Kane comes back and ranks third with 5 goals. .

Unlike last season, when the final scorer list was shared by wingers Salah and Sun Xingmin, this season, with the arrival of heavyweight signings such as Haaland and Nunes, and the upgrade of Fulham, Kane’s The state has returned, and the Premier League has re-entered the center era.

Former Tottenham player Poyet recently talked about the difference between Haaland and Kane. In his opinion, Haaland is a killer in the penalty area, while Kane is an all-round fighter.

Poyet said: “They are two players with different characteristics, Haaland is a top scorer, he is always in the box waiting for his teammates to pass the ball, waiting for the opponent’s mistakes, waiting for the opportunity to solve everything. , like a real killer.”

“Kane is a very good player, especially in the past few years, he has gradually developed into an all-round fighter.”

“But I think Haaland’s character is very distinct and you can see that even if he only touches the ball five times in a game, he is capable of scoring goals.”

So far this season, Haaland has played 8 official games for Manchester City and scored 12 goals; Kane has played 7 games for Tottenham and scored 5 goals. Manchester City lost the Charity Shield Cup. In the Premier League, both teams have 6 games, 4 wins and 2 draws, and remain unbeaten with 14 points; they both won the first round of the Champions League group stage.

