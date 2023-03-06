The story of strong will and unceasing hard work slowly takes on more and more cheerful contours. National winger Václav Černý’s knees are finally healthy after two serious injuries, and the 25-year-old is thus fully showing the talent that undoubtedly lies dormant in him. In the jersey of Dutch Twente Enschede, he scored an assist and scored a goal in Saturday’s 3:3 draw with Heerenven. Analytical portal SofaScore praised the successful performance of the Příbram student with a high grade of 8.2. Černý thus became the best rated player of the match and left behind all other Czech players working abroad. He thus surpassed, for example, Jakub Brabec and Vladimír Darida from the Greek Aris Soluň.

