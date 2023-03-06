Home World Collection Agency, online the forms for the cancellation of debts up to one thousand euros
Collection Agency, online the forms for the cancellation of debts up to one thousand euros

Collection Agency, online the forms for the cancellation of debts up to one thousand euros

by livesicilia.it – ​​26 seconds ago

The Milleproroghe decree introduces the possibility of canceling missed payments from 2000 to 2015 3′ OF READING The Collection Agency has published on its website the instructions and the forms updated with the changes foreseen by…

