Coach Marco Legovich analyzes the indications that come from this afternoon’s friendly match against Domžale:

“In today’s challenge we got off to a very good start, applying what the weekly work was like. The Domžale boys did well to get back into the game, even though they weren’t fully booked because they had a couple of international players. It was a competition to fine-tune and test the solutions that we are trying to perfect with discrete results. We certainly have room for important improvement, details that we will optimize this week before an important appointment such as the match against Treviso, and the general recovery of the championship. In any case, important indications arrive from today, details to be filed. There were some aspects that we certainly could have managed better, but having not thoroughly prepared the race on our opponents, we wanted to focus on ourselves, on what we had to do. I believe that we have seen some good things in communication on a defensive level and in the application of spacing on an offensive level, which will then be the key to our future improvement”.