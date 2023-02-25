Home Sports Legovich: Details to be filed, but good indications in view of Treviso
Sports

Legovich: Details to be filed, but good indications in view of Treviso

by admin
Legovich: Details to be filed, but good indications in view of Treviso

Coach Marco Legovich analyzes the indications that come from this afternoon’s friendly match against Domžale:

“In today’s challenge we got off to a very good start, applying what the weekly work was like. The Domžale boys did well to get back into the game, even though they weren’t fully booked because they had a couple of international players. It was a competition to fine-tune and test the solutions that we are trying to perfect with discrete results. We certainly have room for important improvement, details that we will optimize this week before an important appointment such as the match against Treviso, and the general recovery of the championship. In any case, important indications arrive from today, details to be filed. There were some aspects that we certainly could have managed better, but having not thoroughly prepared the race on our opponents, we wanted to focus on ourselves, on what we had to do. I believe that we have seen some good things in communication on a defensive level and in the application of spacing on an offensive level, which will then be the key to our future improvement”.

See also  Tennis, the Sicilian Cecchinato flies to the final in Parma: Munar beaten 7-6 1-6 6-1

You may also like

Siakam decisive in the final, Corsair Raptors in...

Quarrels and spitting between Bandecchi and the fans...

empoli naples – Tiscali Sport

Qatar Open: Andy Murray beaten by Daniil Medvedev...

Empoli-Napoli, highlights, result 0-2 own goal by Ismajli...

Scattered considerations post Empoli-Naples (0-2)

Dolphins’ Byron Jones says he ‘can’t run or...

Does mixed fried fish make you fat?

Barça discarded Álvaro Rodríguez, the new sensation of...

Les Bleus gold medalists at the Heidenheim World...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy