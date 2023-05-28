Home » Leicester and Leeds are relegated to Premier League
Leicester and Leeds are relegated to Premier League

Leicester and Leeds are relegated to Premier League

In addition to Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United also have to leave the English Premier League. For Leicester, a 2-1 win over West Ham United in the last round on Sunday was not enough to stay in the league. Leeds lost 4-1 at home to Tottenham with Maximilian Wöber. The “Spurs” still missed the European Cup ranks in eighth place.

Manchester City could afford a 0-1 defeat against Brentford. The master did not start with the best cast. Runners-up Arsenal only managed to reduce the gap to five points with a 5-0 shoot-out against Wolverhampton.

Aston Villa clinched seventh place, qualifying for the Conference League, with a 2-1 win over sixth-placed Brighton and Hove Albion, who are in next year’s Europa League. Everton moved up to 17th thanks to a 1-0 win over Bournemouth.

Everton keeps their nerves

Leicester needed a point loss from Everton, but the “Toffees” – represented in England’s top division since 1954 – kept their nerve. Leicester were promoted to the Premier League in 2014 and sensationally won the league in 2016. The Foxes finished the season 18th.

Leeds, who had only had a very slim chance of staying up, were unlucky against Tottenham from the start. Tottenham took the lead in the second minute through goalgetter Harry Kane. After an early yellow card, Wöber played until the 60th minute.

Marcel Sabitzer missed Manchester United’s 2-1 win over Fulham with a knee injury. The whereabouts of the Styrian, who is on loan from Bayern Munich, in third place is questionable. Liverpool only drew 4-4 at relegated Southampton, while Chelsea and Newcastle drew 1-1.

