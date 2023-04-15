All media reporter Li Chenchong

On the morning of April 12, in Yuwangtai Park, with the sound of music, an old man in a red Tai Chi suit and white sneakers led seven or eight students to practice Tai Chi in a leisurely manner. I saw her body swaying softly and powerfully, her movements stretched and opened and closed freely, like willows swaying in the breeze, or white clouds cruising in the blue sky… After finishing a set of elegant and unrestrained Tai Chi, the old man’s face flushed , Eyes brightened, as if much younger. This old man is Wang Xiuping, a 68-year-old Tai Chi enthusiast.

“You may not believe it. Before I practiced Taijiquan, my body was very poor. Especially when I just retired, I often had angina and pain all over my body. I had to take a rest after walking three steps.” Wang Xiuping told the reporter, that At that time, her lover followed her wherever she went, so that her friends laughed at her for bringing “bodyguards” with her every day. Wang Xiuping said that around 2007, she had to go to the hospital almost every three days. Later, following the advice of the doctor and the introduction of her friends, she decided to practice Tai Chi to strengthen her physique. Soon after, she came to Huancheng Wall Park on Binhe Road to learn boxing techniques from Master Li who had practiced Yang Style Tai Chi for many years.

“When I first started practicing, I couldn’t coordinate my hands and feet. Master Li, who taught me to learn boxing, was very patient. He gave me instructions over and over again, and told me that as long as I practice more, my hands and feet will naturally move as I want.” Wang Xiuping said bluntly that she is a persistent person, since she wants to learn, she must learn well. When she was a beginner, in addition to practicing with the master and asking questions when she didn’t understand, Wang Xiuping also practiced frequently at home, constantly reviewing new movements. Wang Xiuping also specially installed a large mirror at home, and whenever she has time, she will compare pictures in front of the mirror. Hard work pays off. After practicing for a year, Wang Xiuping’s boxing movements became much more flexible. What surprised her even more was that the pain that always occurred in her body before was greatly reduced. “Every time I practice boxing, I feel that the meridians of my whole body have been opened up, the qi and blood flow smoothly, and my whole body feels comfortable.” Wang Xiuping told reporters that since then, she has never left her boxing hands, and fell in love with Taijiquan deeply. In addition to Yang Style Tai Chi, Wang Xiuping also learned Chen Style Tai Chi, Tai Chi Sword, Tai Chi Fan, etc.

In 2018, Wang Xiuping’s family moved to a community not far from Yuwangtai Park near Xiaonanmen. From then on, every morning, she would bring a portable speaker to Yuwangtai Park to practice Tai Chi. “The environment in the park is very good. Every day after I come here, I will lead everyone to practice Baduanjin, then Taijiquan and Taijijian.” Wang Xiuping told reporters that when she was practicing Taijiquan in the park, nearby residents who often visited the park were arrested. Attracted by her flowing movements, I followed her to learn. For these students, Wang Xiuping is very patient and teaches them hand in hand. Wang Xiuping said: “I often tell my students that Taijiquan is one of the most famous forms of Chinese martial arts. It has multiple functions such as competition, self-defense, fitness, entertainment, disease prevention and longevity. I hope you can all Learn it, love it, benefit from it.”

While talking, Wang Xiuping demonstrated a set of boxing techniques on the spot. The speed and strength she showed were no less than that of young people, and she punched and kicked cleanly. In addition, Wang Xiuping also performed some difficult moves, such as jumping up and kicking, her feet can be kicked on the palms raised high, making a crisp sound. Turning around, she made another big split. After the move was settled, Wang Xiuping’s face remained unchanged. “I am very healthy now. My children can work with peace of mind when I am in good health.” Wang Xiuping said with deep emotion, “It can be said that Tai Chi has given me a good body and a good life. Practicing Tai Chi has made me feel better. My old age is very fulfilling, and I have no sense of loss. I hope that more people will fall in love with the sport of Tai Chi, so that they can be healthy and happy.”