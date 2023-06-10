Moukoko and Vagnoman nominated: DFB team – Schade is leaving, Werner is out

Status: 08.06.2023 12:51 p.m

Kevin Schade left the German national team due to injury and, like Timo Werner, will miss the 1000th international match against Ukraine. Josha Vagnoman and Youssoufa Moukoko move up.

Kevin Schade left the German national football team after just one night in the DFB quarters. The 21-year-old striker from English Premier League club FC Brentford falls, according to the association. because of slight muscular problems ” against Ukraine for the 1000th international match in DFB history next Monday (June 12th, 2023, 6 p.m.) in Bremen.

Storm talent Schade was only nominated by national coach Hansi Flick for the first of three international matches at the end of the season. Now his commitment at the U21 European Championships in Romania and Georgia (June 21 to July 8, 2023) should not be jeopardized, as the DFB announced. The offensive player was only supposed to join the U21 team after the Ukraine game.

RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner is also not available against Ukraine. “It’s going to be very, very tight for Monday. I’m trying to make it for the second game” , said Werner on Thursday at the DFB campus in Frankfurt. Werner twisted his ankle in the final training session for the cup final against Eintracht Frankfurt (2-0). During last Saturday’s match in Berlin’s Olympic Stadium, he was on the ground a few times and was limped off after an hour.

Via Frankfurt to the U-21

After the Schade absence, Stuttgart’s Josha Vagnoman and Youssoufa Moukoko from Borussia Dortmund are expected to join the national team on Thursday. The duo should expand Flick’s training group on the first days of the preparation, because four players will arrive late due to club commitments. Vagnoman and Moukoko will travel to the U21 training camp in South Tyrol on Sunday.

Flick is playing three European Championship friendly matches with the DFB selection: against Ukraine and on June 16 in Warsaw against Poland and on June 20 in Gelsenkirchen against Colombia.