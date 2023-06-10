Giorgia Soleri prepares to move while Damiano is on tour

While Damiano is busy with the Maneskin in Spain, Giorgia Soleri has returned to Rome to start packing her things from the house she shared with the singer, after the break made official by the video in which Damiano was filmed in the disco while kissing a other girl. Mode not appreciated by Soleri who vented on Instagram.

“To protect us in this delicate moment made of enormous changes – was the influencer’s attack -, I had explicitly asked to have a little discretion in our public lives, at least until the day when (to avoid articles after articles by assumptions and insinuations) we would have communicated that we were no longer a couple, which had to happen on June 9. It didn’t happen like this and the problem stems from this. But as angry, hurt and disappointed as I am, I can’t help but consider our human nature , made up of trial and error. Could he have avoided Damiano? Probably yes.

How could I have avoided any more mistakes during these six beautiful years together.”

