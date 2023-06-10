Film commission Campania trains new talents with the Pixar masters – Campania

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – NAPLES, JUNE 10 – 3D animation, cinema, audiovisual: new talents are being trained in Campania with international standards thanks to the Campania Region Film Commission which relaunches the Maia Plus Campania project, announcing new selections for the professional refresher course in the scope of the Poc New strategies for cinema in Campania 2. The intensive 3D animation course conceived and coordinated by Marco Farace (co-founder of the animation studio Insonnia Team) is meanwhile engaging twenty young professionals and includes among the teachers Michal Makarewicz (Soul , Toy Story, Lightyear, Cars, The Incredibles, Ratatouille, Wall-e, Up, Inside Out, Finding Dory) and Andrew Gordon (A Bug’s Life, Toy Story, Monsters & Co., Cars, Finding Nemo, Gli Incredibles, Ratatouille, Monsters University), two of the greatest Masters of Animation for over twenty years in the Californian Pixar Animation Studios. “The training initiatives put in place by the Film Commission – underlines Titta Fiore, president of the FCRC – aim to encourage the growth of professionals in the Campania audiovisual sector and are part of the broader strategic plan launched years ago to strengthen the skills and competitiveness of the entire regional audiovisual system”. Maia Plus Campania (submission of applications by 12 noon on 20 June 2023), is divided into 8 meetings divided into two workshops, from 3 to 6 July and from 2 to 5 October on the entire audiovisual production process, from the methods research of public funding to the role of the producer. “These are two new paths – adds Maurizio Gemma, FCRC director – which are added to the initiatives promoted for years to support professional updating and make Campania workers highly specialized”. (HANDLE).

