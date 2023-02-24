On February 24th, Beijing time, the results of the 23024th Renjiu lottery were announced. In this period, Ren Jiu opened 20403 bets, with a bonus of 736 yuan per bet. The total amount of bets in this term is 23,471,864 yuan.
In terms of results, in the Champions League, Leipzig drew 1-1 at home with Manchester City, Inter Milan beat Porto 1-0, Frankfurt 0-2 Naples, Real Madrid scored 5 goals in a row after conceding 2 goals in the away game to complete a major reversal. In the English Championship, Norwich won the main game, and Millwall shook hands with Burnley 1-1.
In the Europa League, PSV Eindhoven, Roma, Union Berlin, Rennes, and Manchester United all played the right way to win. Juventus and Sporting Lisbon won the away game. Monaco lost 2-3 to Leverkusen. In this period, 10 straight games were played in the winning lottery, and none of the games had the highest payout result.
The deadline for redemption of prizes in this period is April 25, 2023. Overdue prizes will be discarded