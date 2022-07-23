Home Sports Lesbos Greece, fire on the island. Tourists and evacuated residents – Foreign
Athens, July 23, 2022 – Un forest fire has endangered tourists and residents of a town on the island of Lesbian. The fire destroyed the houses in the village of Vatera, in the south of the island, and all the people present were evacuated. Firefighters have deployed seven planes e a helicopter to fight the fires, pending the arrival of reinforcements from the north of Greece.

The fire broke out in the morning and spread on two fronts, one towards Vrisa village and the other towards the interior of Vatera. The mayor of West Lesbos, Taxiarchis Verros, ordered the evacuation of the tourist resort as a precaution, on the advice of the fire brigade. Several buses and small boats took part in the operation. At least due case they were devastated by the flames.

The stake, from what is reported, should have broken out by the alte temperature, which also reached 40 degrees in Greece. Other fire smaller in size have hit the Peloponnese Peninsula. While the Parco nazionale Dadiaone of the largest European forests, close to the Turkeyis still on fire.

