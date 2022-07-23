Listen to the audio version of the article

The sudden fall of the Draghi government and the race to vote catapulted the parties in the space of a few hours in the middle of the electoral campaign. This is especially true in the center right, which, driven by the polls, sees victory within reach. And so the electoral campaign proposals have already started: where we are already starting with an outline of the program. The League has dusted off the theme of autonomy, Quota 41 on pensions and fiscal peace. Berlusconi has launched his old workhorse: the increase in minimum pensions, to which has been added the commitment to plant one million trees a year.

Salvini: from Quota 41 to fiscal peace

“There is no time to waste and the problems of families are bills, mortgages and reforms not made for the no of the Pd and Cinquestelle,” said the Northern League leader Matteo Salvini. “The center-right – he added – will be compact on the pension reform, because the infamous Fornero law would return on January 1st. The Lega proposal that we will offer to the entire center-right is quota 41 (the possibility of leaving with 41 years of contributions regardless of age, ed). The second theme is the fiscal peace“. In a meeting with the Northern League governors, Salvini then relaunched the issue autonomy.

Berlusconi: minimum pensions of one thousand euros

“In our program – said Forza Italia leader Silvio Berlusconi – there is an increase in pensionsall our pensions, at least 1000 euros per month for 13 months, there is a pension for our mothers who are the people who have worked the most in the evening, on Saturdays, Sundays, during holidays and who are entitled to have a peaceful and dignified old age and then there is the commitment to planting, to plant every year at least one million trees throughout the national territory “.

Center-right and the security issue

For the rest, it is easy to understand how the electoral campaign of the center-right will focus on the reduction of taxes and, above all on the Lega and Fdi side, on a fight againstimmigration clandestine. Giorgia Meloni’s party will re-propose what she considers “the mother of all reforms”, namely the presidentialism. But here the times will necessarily be long.

Pd e M5S

In the center left it is soon to talk about programs, given that after the break between the Pd and M5S alliances are all to be built. But from the latest statements it is easy to guess what the watchwords for each party will be. The M5S will re-propose its workhorse of the minimum salarythe defense of Basic income and theenvironmentalism. As well as it is certain that the Democratic Party will also propose the minimum wage, the reduction of taxes on labor, lo right school.