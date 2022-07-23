from Chiara Barison

The data for Saturday 23 July. The positivity rate drops to 19.4% with 350,630 swabs. Admissions: -87. Intensive care: +3

the new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 71,075, here the bulletin). Compared to a month ago, the cases of new positivities to the virus have dropped by an average of 5%, with 130 thousand cases in months compared to last week. It goes up like this at least 20.608.190 the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I am 116 (yesterday 155), for a total of 170,798 victims from February 2020.

People recovered or discharged they are altogether 19.005.532 e 86.637 those that have become negative in the last 24 hours (yesterday 77,894). The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in everything 1.431.860you seem to -17.579compared to yesterday (-3.555 the day before).

The swabs and the scenario I total swabs (molecular and antigenic) processed are 350.630or 9,439 more than yesterday, when they were 341.191. Il 19.4% positivity rate; yesterday it was 20.8%.

Lombardy to have the highest number of newly infected (+8,675 cases). Followed by Veneto (+7.301), Campania (+7.016) and Lazio (+6.365).

The health system The beds occupied in ordinary Covid wards I am -87 (yesterday -40), for a total of 10.857

The beds occupied in intensive therapy I am +3 (-5) – this is the balance between people who entered and left in a day – for a total of 408 seriously ill, con 52 entrances to resuscitation (yesterday 43).

The cases region by region The data provided below, broken down by region, concerns the number of new cases registered in the last 24 hours. Here is the table with the overall data provided by the Ministry of Health. Lombardy: +8,675 cases (yesterday +8,915)

Campania: +7,016 cases (yesterday +7,358)

Veneto: +7,301 cases (yesterday +7,484)

Lazio: +6.365 cases (yesterday +6.108)

Emilia Romagna: +5.166 cases (yesterday +5.999)

Sicily: +5,203 cases (yesterday +5,097)

Piedmont: +3.761 cases (yesterday +4.018)

Puglia: +5.102 cases (yesterday +5.424)

Tuscany: +3.500 cases (yesterday +3.632)

Marche: +2.203 cases (yesterday +2.358)

Liguria: +1.940 cases (yesterday +1.834)

Abruzzo: +2.588 cases (yesterday +2.608)

Calabria: +2.393 cases (yesterday +2.740)

Friuli Venezia Giulia: +1.783 cases (yesterday +1.780)

Sardinia: +1.555 cases (yesterday +1.855)

Umbria: +1.206 cases (yesterday +1.346)

PA Bolzano: +631 cases (yesterday +610)

P. A. Trento: +652 cases (yesterday +686)

Basilicata: +691 cases (yesterday +684)

Molise: +301 cases (yesterday +371)

Valle d’Aosta: +138 cases (yesterday +168)

Here all the bulletins of 2022, here those of 2021 and here those of 2020.