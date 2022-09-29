Ivrea will start the championship on Sunday 9 October in Rivoli The decisive challenges in the second phase, eight relegations

IVREA

After the C Gold, the Fip, the Italian basketball federation, has also made official the regulations and the official calendar of the C Silver series, which includes the Letter 22 Ivrea of ​​coach Mauro Celani.

President Paolo Cossavella’s club will be part of group B (10 teams) and will start the championship on Sunday 9 October, away to Rivoli against Don Bosco. The tournament was divided into two phases: the first will end on Sunday 19th February. At the end of this phase, from Sunday 26 February to Sunday 19 March the clock will start, i.e. each team will meet, in a one-way match, the two teams that precede it and the two that follow it, with however first and last that they will meet respectively second and third and penultimate and third last. At the end of this phase, the final classification of the championship will be drawn up: the first two of each group will qualify for the Serie C Piedmont Cup, while the two winners of the two groups will compete for the title of series C Silver champion, with the races that they will play on Sunday 26 March and Sunday 3 April. The teams from the third to the tenth position will participate in the Poule salvation: the teams will be divided into four groups of four teams, the first two of each group that will obtain salvation, the last two will be relegated to D (8 relegations). This phase will start on Sunday 3 April and will end on Sunday 14 May.

Returning to the matches of the first phase, the Lettera 22 will play nine times on Sunday, seven on Saturday and once on Friday (in the eighth first leg in the wool derby with Biella), and on Thursday (before returning on 8 December) . After his debut with Don Bosco Rivoli will still be away with Grugliasco, then alternating home / away: Novara (first at home, at Gramsci on Sunday 23 October), Reba Torino, 5Pari Torino, San Mauro, then two trips to Borgomanero and Biella and one at home with Vercelli basketball. –