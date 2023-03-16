Status: 03/13/2023 00:00

Bayer Leverkusen is also continuing its upward trend in the Bundesliga. On the 24th matchday Bayer landed a 3:2 (1:1) victory at Werder Bremen.

Mitchel Bakker (34th minute), Jeremie Frimpong (56th) and Adam Hlozek (83rd) scored the goals for the third competitive win in a row after the successes against Hertha BSC and Ferencvaros Budapest in the Weserstadion on Sunday (12.03.2023). Marvin Ducksch (30th) initially gave the hosts the lead.

Niclas Füllkrug reduced the deficit to 2:3 with his 15th goal of the season from the penalty spot (86th). “We were very effective. That was very good,” said Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso on the Sportschau microphone.

In the hope of qualifying for the European Cup via the Bundesliga, Leverkusen with 34 points in ninth place has their sights set on sixth-placed Frankfurt (40). Bremen (30), who have lost four of their last five games, are eleventh. The distance to the relegation place, which is interesting for the promoted team, is still plenty with ten points.

Nevertheless, Füllkrug was annoyed by the sports show about the defeat: “The same mistakes occur again and again.” And coach Ole Werner also complained: “In the two or three moments that decided the game, we didn’t have the qualities to defend things in the last groove.”

Stunning goals from Ducksch and Bakker

After Leverkusen had the better approaches in the early stages thanks to their speed advantages on the flanks, dangerous actions then came from Bremen. On his first attempt, Ducksch escaped in the center and just missed his shot from 18 meters (28′).

Shortly thereafter, however, Werder’s striker aimed more precisely: on submission by Füllkrug, he chased the ball into the goal from the inside right just under the crossbar to make it 1-0. However, Leverkusen’s response was not long in coming. After winning the ball, Leverkusen played forward on the right. With a bit of luck, Jeremie Frimpong found Bakker half-left in the penalty area and he hit just as powerfully as Ducksch on the Bremen side to make it 1-1.

Leverkusen lucky with Frimpong’s goal

But that was it for excitement in round one. Because both teams were often not precise enough in the last third, real chances were also scarce, the two goals the only shots for both teams on goal.

In the second half it was initially similar. Leverkusen tried to play off their speed. Bremen was looking for its two well-coordinated strikers. With Leverkusen’s opening goal, however, there was more momentum in the game overall. After a counterattack, Frimpong Werder defender Niklas Stark shot and the ball spun past Jiri Pavlenka, who was lying on the ground, to make it 2-1 into the left corner.

Filling jug penalty brings Werder up again

Bremen responded with force and speed. Goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky had to save several times, for example from a shot by Füllkrug from the pentagon (65th). However, Leverkusen held out and increased to 3:1 with a header from Hlozek. Füllkrug brought Werder closer again with a superbly converted hand penalty – but Leverkusen held on to the three points in an intense final phase.

Before the league continues, Leverkusen are away in Bundapest in the Europa League round of 16 Ferencvaros required (Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 9:00 p.m.). The Werkself then host FC Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga (Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 5:30 p.m.). Bremen is required two days before in Gladbach (8.30 p.m.).