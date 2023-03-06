6
Leverkusen already led by two goals in the 21st minute, Azmún and Frimpong scored. After the change of sides, Bayer’s top scorer Diaby added his eighth strike in the league season, and a moment later he only reduced Lukebakio from the penalty spot. Shortly after coming into the game, Schick passed the ball to Adli at halfway, who closed the scoring after a solo.
Bayer succeeded at home after two defeats and moved to ninth place in the table. Hertha have lost their seventh away game in a row and are fourteenth.
|German Football League – Round 23:
|Leverkusen – Hertha Berlin 4:1 (12. Azmun, 21. Frimpong, 61. Diaby, 73. Adli – 67. Lukebakio from the pen.)
|Wolfsburg – Eintracht Frankfurt 2:2 (10. Marmúš, 43. Gerhardt – 22. Kolo Muani, 26. Ndicka).
