Sports

The episode in the afternoon: two people allegedly stole his watch and cell phone taking advantage of a moment when the attacker was signing autographs

Turbulent start for Robert Lewandowski at Barcelona, ​​but in this case for extra-field issues: the Polish striker was robbed in the afternoon. According to the Spanish newspaper Sport, two robbers took advantage of the fact that the former Bayern Munich was signing autographs at Ciutat Esportiva, Barcelona’s sports center.

The two individuals opened his car door and stole his watch and cell phone. The Polish bomber would have chased them with the car, then two cars of the Mossos d’Esquadra arrived on the spot. The agents stayed until late afternoon to collect testimony.

August 18, 2022 (change August 18, 2022 | 20:07)

