Li Kaier previously rejected the invitation of the US men’s basketball team to visit Shanghai in a low-key manner to avoid trouble_Song Xiang_Fu Zhenghao_Joorjevic

Li Kaier previously rejected the invitation of the US men's basketball team to visit Shanghai in a low-key manner to avoid trouble

Li Kaier previously rejected the invitation of the US men's basketball team to visit Shanghai in a low-key manner to avoid trouble

Original title: Li Kaier previously rejected the invitation of the US men’s basketball team to visit Shanghai in a low-key manner so as not to cause trouble

On June 29, Beijing time, well-known basketball media personalities Song Xiang and Fu Zhenghao both talked about the situation of the naturalized player Li Kaier.

According to Song Xiang, Li Kaier’s current naturalization procedures have not been fully completed, but everything is moving in a good direction. In addition, the Chinese men’s basketball coach Joel Jevic also flew to Shanghai to meet Li Kaier. He expressed his appreciation for Li Kaier, and Li Kaier is also looking forward to representing the Chinese men’s basketball team in the World Cup.

In addition, Song Xiang revealed an important detail. It is reported that the American men’s basketball team also had the idea to invite Li Kaier to play in this World Cup, but the players prefer to represent the Chinese men’s basketball team in the game.

Fu Zhenghao said that Li Kaier’s visit to Shanghai has ended and he has returned to the United States today. It is reported that Li Kaier chose to handle the trip to China in a low-key manner this time because he did not want to add trouble to the relevant departments that provided assistance.

In addition, according to Fu Zhenghao, the national team jersey worn by Li Kaier is said to have been given by the Chinese men’s basketball coach Joel Jevic himself. (xixi)

