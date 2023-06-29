Home » CD Projekt Red Boss Doesn’t Think Cyberpunk 2077’s Launch Was As Bad As Everyone Says, Feels Overrated
CD Projekt Red Boss Doesn’t Think Cyberpunk 2077’s Launch Was As Bad As Everyone Says, Feels Overrated

“Hate us getting cool, and the game wasn’t as bad at launch as many claimed – initial reviews were even positive. Well, for those of you who played Cyperpunk 2077 about three years ago on December 10th What? Do you agree with the above statement? We and the reaction of most gamers will probably answer no to this question, but the PR manager of CD Project Red has a different opinion. In a lengthy interview with Gamesindustry, he (except Others) have the following points to mention:

“I actually believe that Cyberpunk was much better at launch than it was received, and even the initial reviews were positive,”

“And then not liking it became a cool thing. We went from hero to zero really fast. That was the tough time. We didn’t know what was going on. We knew the game was great and yes, we could improve it , yes, we need to take the time to do it, we need to rebuild some things.

“It took us a lot of time, but I don’t believe we were ever broken. We always thought: let’s do this.

Of course, a lot has happened since that fateful December day, and Cyberpunk 2077 is a more complete and fully-featured game today than it was when it was released, even if many of the promises made before never materialized. Phantom Freedom is only a few months away, and in addition to all the new content, it promises a major update to the base experience. In the editorial office, we are cautiously optimistic and look forward to seeing what CDPR manages to produce.

What can you expect from Phantom Freedom? Will you play the expansion or ditch Cyberpunk 2077?

