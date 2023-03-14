The number of Chinese women’s basketball team in the WNBA hits a record high

Li Meng announced to join the Washington Mystics

Source: Zhejiang Online-Chao News Client





Reporter Cao Linbo

On March 14, Li Meng, who had just helped the Sichuan women’s basketball team win the WCBA championship, posted a blog post announcing that she would join the WNBA Washington Mystics.

On his Weibo, Li Meng said:

“This summer, I will wear the Washington Mystics jersey and play in the WNBA! I hope to bring more attention to the WNBA from Asia and China, and at the same time get exercise and improvement in the WNBA. Thank you Washington Mystics for your recognition and Sincere invitation, especially thanks to the team general manager, head coach, and deputy general manager for their efforts. The previous two overseas invitations failed, but this time my dream finally came true! I will definitely train actively and strive to play better for my motherland. I would like to thank the Chinese Basketball Association for supporting our overseas training, my agency, and the Chinese embassy in the United States for their active assistance! I hope more people will pay attention to female athletes and let the world see their hard work and persistence!

At the same time, I am very happy to cooperate with the world-renowned sports company KLUTCH SPORTS GROUP. I believe that with the joint assistance of Newreville x KLUTCH in the future, we will surely achieve more long-term development! “

At the same time, the mysterious person also officially announced the signing of Li Meng. The official said that the signing with Li Meng was a training camp contract.

The team’s official website quoted general manager Mike Thibault as saying, “Li Meng is the strongest scorer of the Chinese women’s basketball team, with an excellent three-point shooting ability. She can read the game and can play in the pick-and-roll offense. , adds size to the team and our players will enjoy playing against her.”

The Washington Mystics were established in 1998 and won the WNBA championship in 2019. They ranked third in the Eastern Conference last season and were eliminated by the Seattle Storm 0-2 in the first round of the playoffs. The number one star in the team is EDD. She also had the experience of signing WCBA for a short time, but she left soon after arriving in China due to physical reasons.

The number of Chinese women’s basketball players in the WNBA has hit a record high. Previously, there were at most two people playing in the WNBA at the same time. At present, there are three officially announced, including Han Xu, Yang Liwei, and Li Meng. According to media reports, Li Yueru will also return to the Sky team, so , At least 4 players will land in the WNBA this year.