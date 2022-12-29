Original title: Li Sun was elected as the head coach of the National Table Tennis Team

People’s Daily, Beijing, December 29th (Reporter Sun Longfei) The three-day national table tennis team coach competition and exchange activities ended on the 29th. After two stages of voting and selection, the competition committee selected the head of the coaching staff of the new national table tennis team: Li Sun as the head coach, Wang Hao as the head coach for the men’s team, Ma Lin as the head coach for the women’s team, and Xiao Xiao as the team leader for the mixed doubles team. war. Liu Heng and other 24 coaches entered the list of national table tennis coaches.

A total of 31 qualified coaches participated in the competition this time. According to the rules, after all the candidates have made their statements, the 15 judges of the judging committee will vote by secret ballot to produce a list of the heads of the coaching staff of the new National Table Tennis Team. Subsequently, the competition review committee will vote together with the new head coach of the national team, the head coach of the men’s team, the head coach of the women’s team, the head of the mixed doubles team of the national team and the representatives of the athletes of the national team. , head coach of the women’s youth team, coach of the national team, coach of the national youth team, etc., and other post coaches.