Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on December 30th, according to foreign media reports, Damien Chazelle (“La La Land” and “Burst Drummer”)’s new film “Babylon” released a special soundtrack, and his old partner Justin Hervey Show your skills again and feel the passionate and grand atmosphere. It will be released in North America on December 23.

The film stars Brad Pitt, Diego Calva, Margot Robbie, Lijun Li, Tobey Maguire, John Adepoe, Katherine Waterston, Max Minghella , Olivia Wilde, Spike Jones, Phoebe Tonkin, Samara Weaving, Flea, Rory Scarvo, Lucas Haas, Eric Roberts, P. J. Byrne, Damon Gumpton and others starred. The production cost is 80-100 million U.S. dollars, and it is R-rated.

The story focuses on the early days of Hollywood in the 1920s, the transition period from silent to sound films, full of people chasing fame, wealth and power, depicting the ups and downs of multiple characters, as well as ambitious, wild and completely out of control lives.

Most of the characters are fictional, but inspired by real-life Hollywood stars: Pete plays party-loving movie superstar Jack Conrad, inspired by real-life John Gilbert, Clark Gable, Douglas Fairbanks and more Robbie plays Nellie LaRoy, a scrappy and aspiring actress who was the real-life star of early Hollywood stars like Clara Bow, Jenny Eagles, Joan Crawford, and Alma Rubens. A fusion of stars; Calva as Mexican immigrant Manny Torres, a Hollywood outsider who acts as the audience’s eye in Babylonian world; Lijun Li as Fay Zhu, inspired by Anna May Wong; Maguire as James McKay, inspired by Chaplin ; Minghella plays the only real person: producer Alvin Salberg.

The film sets the PR strategy for the awards season, with Diego Calva and Margot Robbie competing for the male and female lead, Brad Pitt, Tobey Maguire, and John Edpoe competing for the male supporting role, and Li Lijun and Jane ·Smart female supporting role. “Babylon” reached 188 minutes/3 hours and 8 minutes (a full hour longer than “La La Land”.

