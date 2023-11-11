Liaoning Bengang Defeats Xinjiang Yilit in CBA Regular Season Match

In an intense game, the Xinjiang Yilit team suffered a defeat at the hands of Liaoning Bengang with a score of 91-102 in the eighth round of the regular season of the 2023-2024 Chinese Men’s Basketball Professional League (CBA).

The game, which took place on November 10, saw both teams fighting fiercely on the court. Liaoning Bengang’s players Li Xiaoxu, Zhao Jiwei, Zhang Zhenlin, Morand, and Fogg showcased their skills, making breakaways and layups, ultimately securing their victory.

Xinjiang Yilite’s Telles and Abdul Saramu also demonstrated their prowess on the court, making noteworthy breakthroughs. However, the team was unable to clinch the win.

Head coach Qiu Biao guided the Xinjiang Yilit players during the game, but they were unable to turn the tide in their favor.

The match was an exciting and hard-fought contest, showcasing the talent and dedication of both teams. Despite the loss, Xinjiang Yilit remains a strong contender in the CBA, with their eyes set on future victories.

