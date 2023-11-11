Home » Liaoning Bengang Defeats Xinjiang Yilit in CBA Regular Season Match
Sports

Liaoning Bengang Defeats Xinjiang Yilit in CBA Regular Season Match

by admin

In an intense game, the Xinjiang Yilit team suffered a defeat at the hands of Liaoning Bengang with a score of 91-102 in the eighth round of the regular season of the 2023-2024 Chinese Men’s Basketball Professional League (CBA).

The game, which took place on November 10, saw both teams fighting fiercely on the court. Liaoning Bengang’s players Li Xiaoxu, Zhao Jiwei, Zhang Zhenlin, Morand, and Fogg showcased their skills, making breakaways and layups, ultimately securing their victory.

Xinjiang Yilite’s Telles and Abdul Saramu also demonstrated their prowess on the court, making noteworthy breakthroughs. However, the team was unable to clinch the win.

Head coach Qiu Biao guided the Xinjiang Yilit players during the game, but they were unable to turn the tide in their favor.

The match was an exciting and hard-fought contest, showcasing the talent and dedication of both teams. Despite the loss, Xinjiang Yilit remains a strong contender in the CBA, with their eyes set on future victories.

See also  Milan, Scaroni: "London? I don't know if I'll go, I'm a little anxious" - Football

You may also like

Girona beat Vallecano – Sport.cz

New York Mets Release 12 Players, Including Seven...

Petra Vlhova wins the first slalom of the...

Li Yuan and Pan Zhenqi Lead the Inner...

Lustenauer’s farewell performance in the Reichshofstadion – sport.ORF.at

Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez Considering Multiple Options for Next...

F1: Haas appeal to change United States Grand...

Youth Observation: Midway Recap of National Student Games...

Spanish Coach Félix Sánchez Bas Announces Ecuador’s Squad...

Lionel Messi has ‘no doubt’ Inter Miami will...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy