The mood at Paris Saint-Germain is once again on the ground!

After The knockout round against Bayern (0:1 and 0:2) has once again shattered the dream of the Champions League for the French sheikh club. After being knocked out in the cup (1:2 in the round of 16 against Marseille), PSG “only” has the championship title again.

The Ultras have apparently already found the culprit: Lionel Messi (35). According to a report in the Spanish newspaper “El Mundo Deportivo”, some PSG fans blame the world champion and his poor performance in both games for the elimination in the premier class against Bayern.

Confusion over report from Spain: fan protest against Messi?

That’s why a protest against the Argentine is now planned! In the game against Rennes on Sunday, the Ultras want to express their displeasure with Messi in the stadium. An unnamed member of the Collectif Ultras Paris group says in the report: “We will boo Messi on Sunday. His salary is too high in relation to what he does on the pitch.”

Background: With a salary of 40 million euros a year, Messi (this season a strong 18 goals and 17 assists in 31 competitive games) until the mega contract for Kylian Mbappé (24/conceded a total of 630 million euros from 2022 to 2025) last summer the highest-paid professional among the Parisians. According to the report, there is also dissatisfaction with the fact that Messi has not yet extended his contract, which expires in the summer.

Curious, however: since the statements were published, doubts about their correctness have been increasing!

▶︎ PSG boss Nasser Al-Khelaifi (49) claims that he knows nothing about the protests and describes them as “strange”: “Messi confirmed at the World Cup that he is the best player in history.”

︎ The French journalist Arthur Perrot from “RMS Sport” commented on the report on Twitter with three red crosses. He adds that no member of the group has given any information to the Spanish newspaper and writes: “It is absolutely not planned.”

It remains exciting what really happens on Sunday…