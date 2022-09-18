The Argentine scores after just five minutes and gives the victory and the primacy alone to the Parisians. To verify the conditions of the Italian, who came out in the 64th minute after a blow to the knee

Messi decides and the PSG goes. Indeed, he climbs to first place alone, thanks to the equal of Marseille. Neymar, in the hundredth of Ligue 1 with 44 / o assist, to be added to the 77 goals scored. Mbappé, tonight in the shade and not very shiny. In any case, the kick of the Argentine champion is enough to make the difference against a combative but not very pragmatic Lyon in front of goal.

Possession — Intense first half, but with two opposite styles. In fact, PSG closes the first 45 ‘with 70% possession, which logically immediately yields the goal of Messi, after 5’ with the one-two obtained by Neymar, before the left razor. There is Verratti at the opening of the action, however built with 22 steps. So Lyon has nothing to do but work on the restarts, to generate sudden conclusions aimed at destabilizing the Parisian block. Lyon becomes dangerous after 20 ‘, generating four chances signed by Lacazette (21’, 29 ‘) and Toko-Ekambi (22’ and 30 ‘).

blow — Donnarumma puts a piece in it every time and PSG regains possession of the pitch in the last 10 ‘, showing up in Lopes with Messi (40’) and also with Ramos, from outside (43 ‘). At the start there is again Messi who after 51 ‘goes to conclude, after having sat down with a fake Tagliafico and Lopes, but not Lubeka who saves on the line. Lyon arrive more frequently in the Parisian area, but always in a confused way. He is graced by two soft conclusions by Neymar and above all by an amazing save by Lopes at the end, on a free kick from Messi under the crossbar. Worth noting is Verratti’s exit on injury at game time, due to a blow behind the knee, to be evaluated also from a national perspective. See also I love physical education-feel the charm of baseball on campus

September 18, 2022 (change September 18, 2022 | 23:29)

