Passengers on the subway train take selfies with their mobile phones.Photo by Liu Zhongjun

(Fighting against New Coronary Pneumonia) Chengdu, Sichuan: A 72-hour nucleic acid certificate is required to resume normal operation of the entire subway line

China News Service, Chengdu, September 18 (Reporter Liu Zhongjun) On the evening of the 18th, Sichuan Chengdu Railway Group issued an announcement saying that according to the requirements of the “Chengdu New Coronavirus Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters Notice”, since September 19, 2022 Since then, the entire Chengdu Metro network has resumed normal operation.

A corner of Chengdu subway station.Photo by Liu Zhongjun

The notice stated that from September 19, all subway stations and tram stations will provide normal operation services, and citizens and passengers must enter the station with a negative nucleic acid certificate within 72 hours.

Chengdu Metro reminds that during the morning and evening peak hours, the station has a large passenger flow. When entering the station, please turn on your mobile phone in advance to show your health code and nucleic acid certificate, and cooperate with the staff to verify the relevant information. Passengers who do not have a smartphone, such as the elderly and children, can enter the station with an offline health code, a paper version of a negative nucleic acid certificate, or a text message of the nucleic acid test result sent by 12320.

Passengers are required to wear masks at all times while taking the subway, and consciously implement their personal protection responsibilities. If you need help, you can contact the station staff or call the service hotline 028-61638000. (Finish)