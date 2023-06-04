Lionel Messi officially bid farewell to Ligue 1 Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed that Lionel Messi will leave the team at the end of the season (today). Earlier, the two sides issued a joint statement:

Nasser Al Khelaifi, president of Paris Saint-Germain, said: “I would like to thank Lionel Messi for the past two seasons in Paris. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner won us two Ligue 1 titles in a row at the Parc des Princes and inspired our youngsters. I am very happy for this, player. His contribution to Paris Saint-Germain and Ligue 1 is undeniable and we wish him and his family the very best for the future.”

However, there are still mixed opinions about the future of the 36-year-old star.It was previously reported that he might move to Saudi ArabiaArab club Al-Hilal, signedA 2-year contract worth £522 million; but some people think that he may return to Barcelona, ​​or consider moving to the Major League Soccer (MLS), and even many European clubs are also waiting and watching. In any case, Lionel Messi, who has seven Ballon d’Ors, four Champions League titles, and led Argentina to the World Cup, is undoubtedly one of the greatest players of today, and his future is still exciting.