Wonderful digital life! China International Information and Communication Exhibition Tianyi Digital Life Company unveiled a number of innovative achievements- DoNews

Wonderful digital life!A number of innovative achievements of Tianyi Digital Life Co., Ltd. were unveiled at the China International Information and Communication Exhibition

On June 4th, the 31st China International Information and Communication Exhibition was held in Beijing. The exhibition is an information and communication industry event hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China. It focuses on cutting-edge technology and brings together representative enterprises in the industry, attracting many visitors. By. At this conference, E-surfing Digital Life presented a series of digital innovative products, digital terminal applications, and digital service capabilities to fully demonstrate China Telecom’s cutting-edge technology and innovative achievements in the field of digital life.

Wonderful digital new life releases surging new kinetic energy

From the Internet of Everything to cloud-network integration, relying on China Telecom’s 3Gigabit and cloud-network integration base, E-surfing Digital Life has deeply cultivated key business sectors such as digital home, smart community, digital village, and e-surfing Internet of Things, realizing the “family-community-village” – City” intelligent upgrade of the whole scene, using digital technology to accelerate the realization of a beautiful digital life.

In the new era of smart painting, happiness is more “numbered”. Stepping into the main exhibition area of ​​China Telecom with the theme of “National Cloud Initiating a New Journey, Digital Intelligence Connecting the Future”, you can see the vivid animation of the new rural life presented by Tianyi Digital Village: a large smart screen gathers safe villages, Tianyi Cloud Broadcasting, Functional modules such as rural maps and village household management have become a display window for the government’s comprehensive governance capabilities and a “command center” for township governance; villagers can pay water and electricity bills at home without running errands, AI smart cameras protect the safety of the whole village in real time, and fields can be monitored at any time Receive the latest notifications from the village anywhere… The nationally unified digital village cloud platform helps traditional villages move towards the “smart” road, realizes the intelligentization of rural industries, digitalization of rural governance, and intelligent life of villagers, injecting “inspiration” into rural construction and rural revitalization Digital Power”.

The new engine of the industry, to seize new opportunities. As the fifth basic network of China Telecom, “Tianyi Vision Network” integrates cloud network resources, AI and other capabilities, upgrades the public version of Tianyi Kanjia to provide users with home intelligent security and family care services, and the industry version of Tianyi Cloud Eye products for grassroots governance provide the solution. e-Surfing Video Network fully meets the needs of integrated video collection, aggregation, sharing and AI services in multiple scenarios such as digital home, smart community, digital village, digital government, and social governance.

Build a new life together and create a new future. China Telecom’s digital home has achieved a comprehensive upgrade of 3 gigabit, from whole-house WiFi to full-optical WiFi, with optical fiber extending to every room, and gigabit WiFi is within reach. The “Tianyi Zhongping” unveiled at the scene, users can use the “Little Wing Butler” to wake up the word, and move their mouths to the smart speaker to realize voice AI control of multiple application scenarios, in addition to using the mid-screen to make calls, control home appliances, While watching TV, you can also open the gate of the community and the access control of the unit. The newly launched “E-surfing Cloud Box” provides home users with massive ultra-high-definition video content. Empowered by AI, it can also bring users a variety of cloud application services, a new interpretation of “one box for multiple purposes”. In the field of smart communities, China Telecom has built a community cloud platform to provide users with a digital and convenient life such as one-click door opening, visitor appointment, and online payment; Street Cloud provides streets with customized application services such as video aggregation, linkage alarms, and unified command. Multiple functions such as personnel classification management, fire monitoring, and public opinion surveys help to get through the “last mile” of urban governance and promote community governance to a new level.

Cross the digital divide and expand the boundaries of smart life

While actively promoting digital services and allowing people to share digital life, the digital survival ability of special groups represented by the elderly is particularly important. The safety of the elderly at home alone is not guaranteed, the smart devices are too complicated to use, and the online appointment for medical treatment cannot be operated… Facing the ever-escalating intelligent life scene, how can the elderly keep up with the pace of digitalization and enjoy high-quality services?

China Telecom’s information barrier-free exhibition area takes “information barrier-free crossing the digital divide” as the theme. Tianyi Digital Life Co., Ltd. uses products such as AI guardian and smart elderly care services to help more and more elderly people better adapt to the development of the digital society and live in a barrier-free way. Enjoy high-quality digital life.

According to the on-site staff, the AI ​​guarding product observes the life dynamics of special groups and the elderly at home through the camera, and for scenes that do not observe the law, such as not going out or returning home that day, through the Xiaoyi Butler App, SMS Notifications and reminders to their children, communities, and service centers of elderly care institutions through phone calls, etc., real-time attention to the health status, safety and other information of individuals in the monitoring area, so as to realize the life protection of special groups of people.

In addition to guarding safety, with the help of the Tianyi middle screen, the elderly can realize family intercom, communicate with visitors remotely, control smart home appliances, upload health detection information to the middle screen, and realize online consultation and other functions. Improve the breadth, accuracy and temperature of serving the elderly, so that the “digitally disconnected” elderly can also enjoy the convenient life brought by technology.

In terms of digital health care, in order to better help the “silver-haired people” enjoy a smart life, Tianyi Digital Life Co., Ltd.various scenes, launched a number of digital solutions such as one-click call for help and report safety, health information sharing on the cloud, and health information linkage. E-surfing mid-screen linkage reminds the service of taking medicine at regular intervals, so that the elderly do not have to worry about missing the time to take medicine; health monitoring is carried out through smart watches, data is uploaded to the cloud, and online consultation saves the trouble of running errands; A variety of devices such as badges and e-surfing screens are used to call for emergency help, and are linked to community/village large screens or civil affairs/health care platforms to comprehensively meet the needs of the elderly for home health care and health protection.

In addition, a number of services in China Telecom’s information barrier-free exhibition area also attracted visitors: the caring service at the Love Wing Station warms people’s hearts; No. 10000 “Senior Seat” makes the service more intimate and warmer; the caring version of China Telecom’s APP is reduced Overcome obstacles in online use; China Telecom’s 114 elderly services create a home care ecosystem for the elderly; tailor-made smart terminals give the elderly comprehensive care and care…

Let “caring” and “intelligence” go hand in hand to make technology more warm. While following the development trend of the digital age, E-surfing Digital Life focuses on “aging services” so that special groups represented by the elderly can enjoy digital dividends without barriers , across the digital divide, meet the needs of multi-level elderly care, and enjoy a new life of digital intelligence.

Innovation drives new changes, and digital leads the new pattern. From families, communities to villages, from thousands of households to thousands of industries, E-surfing Digital Life always adheres to the concept of customer-centricity, constantly enriches the application of digital scenarios, achieves self-breakthrough with new technologies, new terminals, and new applications, and uses more A variety of new digital life products allow different groups of people to have more sense of happiness, gain and security, and step into a beautiful new digital life!

