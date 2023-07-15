Lionel Messi Officially Commits to Inter Miami Until 2025 MLS Season

Title: Lionel Messi Commits to Inter Miami until the End of the 2025 MLS Season

Date: 2023-07-15

One day before his official presentation, superstar Lionel Messi has officially committed to Inter Miami until the end of the 2025 North American League (MLS) season. The 36-year-old Argentine captain will join Inter in the coming days, and his contract will run until the 2025 MLS season, as confirmed by David Beckham’s co-owned team.

In a statement, Messi expressed his excitement about this next step in his career with Inter Miami and in the United States. He referred to it as a fantastic opportunity and emphasized the goal of working together to achieve the club’s objectives. Messi eagerly looks forward to making a significant contribution in his new home.

Inter Miami, a team facing a deep sporting crisis, has released the first images of Messi wearing the club’s pink shirt with the number 10. A video, lasting 40 seconds, shows a smiling Messi saying, “Yeah guys. See you in Miami.” The footage was captured at the DRV PNK stadium, where Messi is set to be presented to his new fans in grand style on Sunday.

Furthermore, Inter Miami has confirmed that Messi’s debut match will take place on July 21 against Cruz Azul in the opening of the Leagues Cup. This tournament will see participation from all MLS and Mexican league teams over a month.

David Beckham, former MLS star and co-owner of Inter Miami, expressed his pride in having a player of Messi’s caliber join the club. Beckham referred to Messi as a good friend and welcomed him and his family to the community.

Don Garber, the league commissioner, also celebrated Messi’s arrival, stating that the greatest player in the world has officially joined MLS. This signing is considered the most significant in the league’s 27-year history.

Messi’s move to Inter Miami follows his intention, announced at the beginning of June, to leave European football and begin a new stage in MLS. The negotiations have been complex due to the intricacies of his contract, which is estimated to earn him between $50 and $60 million annually.

The arrival of Messi in MLS marks a significant moment for soccer in the United States. With the upcoming World Cup, Copa América, Club World Cup, and Olympics, the country will host several major soccer events. Miami, with its large Latino community, is buzzing with anticipation for Messi’s arrival. The unveiling ceremony to welcome Messi will be a star-studded event, with a musical show featuring artists like Bad Bunny, Shakira, or Maluma.

Inter Miami is currently at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, 11 points away from the playoff positions, with 13 games remaining to be played. Prior to Messi’s debut, the team will face St. Louis City on Saturday, with Gerardo Martino making his debut as the head coach.

The announcement of Messi’s commitment to Inter Miami has created immense excitement among fans and soccer enthusiasts. As the season progresses, the focus will be on whether Messi can help guide Inter Miami out of their sporting crisis and towards success in the MLS.

