Shots from blank guns and access to buildings: large police operation on Saturday evening in Ried

Excitement in the center of Ried on Saturday evening: shots were apparently heard in front of the Weberzeile shopping center. According to initial information, nothing should have happened. A police officer said in an interview with OÖN that the weapon was a blank pistol. “We were able to stop the young men who drove away in the car at a gas station,” says the officer. The men should be “officially known”. According to reports, it should have been three men.

Access was at 10 p.m

But that was not the end of the police operation. In the area where the shots were fired – opposite the Weberzeile – there was a larger operation later in the evening by the SIG special unit (rapid intervention group) of the police. According to initial information, a man armed with a machete was suspected in a house. Access by the numerous and well-equipped emergency services took place at 10 p.m. After every corner of the house had been examined in detail – dogs were also used – the operation, which was observed by dozens of onlookers, was declared over at around 10:30 p.m. The suspect was not found and investigations are ongoing. During access to the house, the entire area was closed to traffic.

ePaper

Read e-paper now!

Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally!

to the epaper

Author

Thomas Streif

Editorial office Innviertel

Thomas Streif

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info Click on the icon to open your “my topics” page. You have saved from 15 tags and need to remove tags.

info Click on the icon to remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

