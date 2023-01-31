[The Epoch Times, January 31, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Xia Qiao) On January 30, 2023, Messi accepted an exclusive interview with the well-known Argentine journalist Andy Kusnetzoff. Around the World Cup, Messi attributed the championship to God.

Messi talks about winning the World Cup。He said, “Everything has changed since that day, it was an unforgettable event for me and for everyone. This is the championship that I have dreamed of all my career, in the last moment (career) It came true.”

Regarding how to spend the night before the final, Messi said that there is nothing special. “Me and Antonella (Messi’s wife) were just like normal. We talked before going to bed, didn’t do anything special, like in the days before a game. I was calm, I slept well, the whole World Cup I’m all relaxed, I feel very peaceful.”

Messi has missed the title in the national team competition many times, which has put a lot of pressure on him and his family. “For a long time, I have suffered all kinds of criticism, and I know my family has suffered the same pain, if not more.” He said, “They always want me to see their optimistic, strong side, But I know they have suffered a lot because the criticism that has been unfair to me goes beyond football. It annoys me and hurts me. To my wife and my family after winning the World Cup Said it meant it was over and there were no regrets.”

When asked what “World Champion Messi” would say to “Messi who just joined Barcelona”, Messi replied, “I want to tell him that there are some extraordinary things waiting for you, something you can’t even imagine. things. It will be a beautiful road, there will be tough moments, and he will have to overcome, but he will never give up on his dream, because in the end he will get what he wants most in return, and he will have a happy life The ending, like a movie.”

Finally Messi talked about God. He said, “Before 2014, I said I knew God would give me a World Cup. We were very close to winning the World Cup in Brazil, but it was a pity that we didn’t get it. I think God has kept this championship for me. I think it’s the timing. Not yet. Qatar World Cup, I don’t think there could be a better time…I thank him every day and thank God for everything. I can’t ask him for anything more, because of God, I have everything. “

Responsible editor: Wu Hao#