Lionel Messi to auction six final jerseys from 2022 Qatar World Cup

Lionel Messi’s World Cup Jerseys Headed for Auction

It’s been one year since Lionel Messi led Argentina to victory in the 2022 World Cup, and now fans will have the chance to own a piece of history as Sotheby’s announces the auction of the jerseys worn by the legendary player during the tournament.

The collection, which includes jerseys worn by Messi in key matches throughout the World Cup, is expected to be the most valuable collection of sports memorabilia ever sold at auction. The jerseys, which will be on public display at Sotheby’s in New York from November 30 to December 14, are a highly sought-after item for sports collectors and Messi fans alike.

The auction is organized and facilitated by AC Momento, a technology startup that specializes in helping athletes manage their game-worn memorabilia collections. Founder and CEO John Brennan expressed excitement over the upcoming auction, stating that the winning bidder will have the opportunity to own a piece of sports history and forge a deep connection with one of the greatest players of all time.

Part of the proceeds from the auction will be donated to UNICAS to provide medical services for children with rare diseases, adding an element of philanthropy to the event.

Sotheby’s has played a leading role in the booming sports memorabilia and collectibles market in recent years and expects the Messi jerseys to fetch a record-breaking amount. The current auction record for football memorabilia is Diego Maradona’s “Hand of God” jersey, sold for $9.3 million at Sotheby’s in London in May 2022, while the current auction record for sports memorabilia belongs to Michael Jordan’s 1998 NBA Finals jersey, which sold for $10.1 million at Sotheby’s in New York in September 2022.

Fans around the world are eagerly waiting to see if Messi’s jerseys will break this record and make history once again. The auction, scheduled to take place in the near future, is expected to draw a high level of interest and competition from sports enthusiasts and collectors alike. Stay tuned for updates on Sotheby’s upcoming auction and the final sale prices of Messi’s iconic jerseys.

