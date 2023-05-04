Lionel Messi to leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season

There seems to be new developments about the future of Lionel Messi. According to Fabrizio Romano, a well-known football transfer intelligence reporter, Lionel Messi decided to officially leave Paris Saint-Germain after the end of this season. This decision was made by Lionel Messi a month ago. ‘s father told the club.

Recently, Lionel Messi, who is the tourism ambassador of Saudi Arabia, applied to the club to go to the local area to fulfill the sponsorship agreement, and the club responded that if the next game wins or draws, it can be released, but after PSG lost 1:3 to Lorient, Lionel Messi still privately A trip to Saudi Arabia caused tension within the team and he was subsequently banned by the club for two weeks. However, Fabrizio Romano claimed that the relationship between the two parties had broken down long before the trip.

The next stop of Lionel Messi’s career, it seems that the greatest possibility is to return to FC Barcelona, ​​provided that FC Barcelona can handle its own financial problems, interested readers may wish to continue to pay attention.