PSG condemns “the intolerable and insulting actions of a small group of individuals”

The eventful day, marked in particular by scenes of protest by PSG supporters in front of La Factory, the administrative headquarters of the club, or at the entrance to Neymar’s home in Bougival (Yvelines), generated a reaction from the club of the capital, late Wednesday evening.
In a terse statementPSG condemned “with the greatest firmness the intolerable and insulting actions of a small group of individuals, which took place this Wednesday”. The club also points out that “Whatever the differences, nothing can justify such acts. The club gives its full support to its players, its management and to all those concerned by these shameful behaviors. »