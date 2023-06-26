Lionel Messi voted best foreign player of the Ligue 1 season

On social networks, Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 announce the #AwardsdelaSaison. This rewards players under certain criteria (revelation, best recruit, best game, etc.) from last season.

Lionel Messi, author of 16 goals and 16 assists in the Championship, was voted best foreign player of the 2022-2023 Ligue 1 season. The Argentinian, who will join Inter Miami in MLS, collects a final trophy before cross the Atlantic.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

