Lionel Messi voted best foreign player of the Ligue 1 season

21
On social networks, Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 announce the #AwardsdelaSaison. This rewards players under certain criteria (revelation, best recruit, best game, etc.) from last season.
Lionel Messi, author of 16 goals and 16 assists in the Championship, was voted best foreign player of the 2022-2023 Ligue 1 season. The Argentinian, who will join Inter Miami in MLS, collects a final trophy before cross the Atlantic.
See also Cantonese media: The gold content of the Chinese Super League is the lowest in the past 10 years. Can the Guangzhou Youth Army create a miracle?