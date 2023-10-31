36-year-old Messi Wins Record-Breaking 8th Ballon d’Or

Beijing, October 31, 2023 – In a stunning achievement, 36-year-old Lionel Messi has won the 2023 Ballon d’Or, marking the eighth time he has received this prestigious award. Messi’s victory sets a new record for the most Ballon d’Or awards won by a single player in their career.

Messi previously won the Ballon d’Or four consecutive times from 2009 to 2012, and then went on to claim the award for the 5th, 6th, and 7th time in 2015, 2019, and 2021 respectively. Now, in 2023, Messi has once again secured the top spot, solidifying his status as one of the greatest footballers of all time.

The selection criteria for this year’s Ballon d’Or took into account player performances from August of the previous year to July of the current year. Notably, the Qatar World Cup held from November 21 to December 18, 2022, was also included in the evaluation process.

During the reference period, Messi made notable contributions to both his national team and his club. Playing for the Argentina national team, Messi participated in 13 matches and scored an impressive 17 goals, in addition to providing 5 assists. At the 2022 World Cup, he netted 7 goals and provided 3 assists in the 7 games he played, ultimately winning the coveted World Cup Golden Ball Award.

For his club, Messi competed in 43 matches, showcasing his prowess in front of goal. He scored 24 goals and provided 21 assists, with 16 goals and 16 assists coming from 32 league games, 4 goals and 4 assists from 7 Champions League games, and 3 goals and 1 assist from 2 MLS Cup games. His outstanding performances contributed to his club winning the Ligue 1 championship and the French Super Cup.

The selection process for the Ballon d’Or underwent some adjustments this year. The rules included measuring time based on seasons rather than natural years. Additionally, the candidate jury was expanded to include Ballon d’Or ambassador Didier Drogba, as well as insightful voters from the previous session. Moreover, only representatives from the top 100 countries and regions ranked by FIFA were eligible to vote. Finally, the criteria for selection prioritized a player’s personal performance rather than their career.

As Lionel Messi stands tall with his eighth Ballon d’Or in hand, football fans around the world celebrate the incredible talent and unmatched achievements of this living legend. The Argentine superstar continues to push boundaries, leaving an indelible mark on the sport.

