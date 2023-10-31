UPspec Gaming Announces Black Carbon Version of xScreen for Xbox Series S

UPspec Gaming Announces Black Version of xScreen for Xbox Series S

Two years ago, UPspec Gaming made waves in the gaming community with the release of their innovative peripheral xScreen, a portable screen specifically designed for the Xbox Series S. This accessory allowed gamers to enjoy their favorite games on the go, as long as they had access to a wall outlet. Garnering widespread popularity and positive reviews, xScreen quickly became a must-have for Xbox Series S owners.

Even Phil Spencer, the head of Xbox, was impressed with the xScreen and publicly praised its functionality and convenience. Despite initially lacking official licensing, UPspec Gaming’s creation found its way into the hands of countless gamers who were eager to enhance their gaming experience.

Until recently, xScreen was only available in white, matching the color of the Xbox Series S console. However, last month, UPspec Gaming surprised fans by unveiling a black version of the xScreen, boasting an impressive 1 TB of storage capacity. This announcement delighted gamers who were seeking a sleek and unified aesthetic for their gaming setup.

UPspec Gaming has now confirmed that the black version of xScreen, dubbed the Carbon Black xScreen, will soon be hitting the market. The company has invited interested gamers to register their interest, although an official release date for the product has yet to be announced. This new addition to the xScreen lineup is expected to further enhance the immersive gaming experience for Xbox Series S users.

The news was met with excitement and anticipation on social media, with gamers expressing their eagerness to get their hands on the Carbon Black xScreen. UPspec Gaming’s official Twitter account shared the announcement, accompanied by a sleek promotional image showcasing the black xScreen in all its glory.

As Xbox Series S continues to gain momentum in the gaming industry, accessories like the xScreen offer gamers the flexibility to enjoy their favorite titles wherever they go. With its portable design and now expanded color options, UPspec Gaming’s xScreen is solidifying its position as a must-have accessory for Xbox Series S owners.

As gaming technology continues to evolve, it is clear that UPspec Gaming is at the forefront of innovation, consistently striving to enhance gaming experiences for console players. The introduction of the Carbon Black xScreen further solidifies the company’s commitment to providing gamers with high-quality peripherals that seamlessly integrate into their gaming setups.

Gamers eagerly await further updates on the release date and availability of the Carbon Black xScreen. With the success of the original white xScreen and the growing demand for accessories that enhance portability and convenience, the upcoming addition to the xScreen family is expected to be met with widespread enthusiasm from the gaming community.

