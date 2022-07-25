Original title: List of final results of China Men’s Open Challenge: Zhang Ze made history and Wu Yibing won 100%

Live it, July 25th, Beijing time this morning, Chinese men’s tennis once again brought us a surprise. Recently, Zhang Zhizhen and Wu Yibing, who have been fighting for the throne of China‘s first brother, both entered the finals of the ATP Challenger Tournament, but they won Completely different results. Zhang Zhizhen suffered a tragic reversal in the Italian clay court match. Wu Yibing won the hard court race in Indianapolis, USA. He won the 15th consecutive challenge in the challenge and won the third championship of the season and the fourth championship of his career. He also surpassed Zhang Zhizhen in the world ranking. The highest in his career, he once again ascended the throne of China‘s first brother!

So far, the records of mainland Chinese men’s players in the men’s singles final at the ATP Challenger level are as follows:

2017 Shanghai China, 7-6 (6), 0-0 ret. Lu Yanxun

2022 Orlando, USA, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 3-1 ret. Jason Kubler

2022 Indianapolis Station, 6-7 (10), 7-6 (13), 6-3 Alexander Kovacevich

