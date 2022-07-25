Live it, July 25th, Beijing time this morning, Chinese men’s tennis once again brought us a surprise. Recently, Zhang Zhizhen and Wu Yibing, who have been fighting for the throne of China‘s first brother, both entered the finals of the ATP Challenger Tournament, but they won Completely different results. Zhang Zhizhen suffered a tragic reversal in the Italian clay court match. Wu Yibing won the hard court race in Indianapolis, USA. He won the 15th consecutive challenge in the challenge and won the third championship of the season and the fourth championship of his career. He also surpassed Zhang Zhizhen in the world ranking. The highest in his career, he once again ascended the throne of China‘s first brother!
So far, the records of mainland Chinese men’s players in the men’s singles final at the ATP Challenger level are as follows:
2017 Shanghai China, 7-6 (6), 0-0 ret. Lu Yanxun
2022 Orlando, USA, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 3-1 ret. Jason Kubler
2022 Indianapolis Station, 6-7 (10), 7-6 (13), 6-3 Alexander Kovacevich
Zhang Zhizhen: 2 wins, 2 losses Ἴ6Ἴ6
2019 China Jinan Station, 7-5, 2-6, 6-4 Tim Tianhao
2019 China Shenzhen Station, 6-3, 4-6, 6-1 Li Zhe
2022 Lüdenscheid, Germany, 1-6, 2-6 Hamad Meddowicz
2022 Trieste, Italy, 6-4, 3-6, 3-6 Francisco Passaro
Zhang Ze: 2 wins, 5 losses, Ἴ6Ἴ6
2010 Fergana, Uzbekistan, 3-6, 6-2, 3-6 Yevgeny Krilov
2016 Kyoto Station, Japan, 7-5, 3-6, 4-6 Yuichi Sugita
2016 Zhuhai, China, 7-5, 1-6, 3-6 Thomas Fabiano
2017 San Francisco Station, 7-5, 3-6, 6-2 Vasek Pospihill
2017 China Zhangjiagang Station, 4-6, 6-2, 4-6 Zhuang Jisheng
2018 Shenzhen, China, 4-6, 2-6 Ilya-Ivanshka
2018 Chengdu, China, 2-6, 5-2 ret. Henry Laxonen
Wu Di: 1 win 4 losses Ἴ6
2012 Beijing, China, 3-6, 0-6 Gerja-Zemerja
2015 Shanghai, China, 6-3, 0-6, 6-7 (3) Yuki-Bambry
2016 Maui, USA, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 Kyle Edmund
2016 China Shenzhen Station, 4-6, 3-6 Dudi-Serra
2019 China Shanghai Station, 4-6, 6-7 (4) Yasutaka Uchiyama
Li Zhe: 0 wins, 2 losses
2018 Bangkok, Thailand, 2-6, 3-6 Janko Tipsalevich
2019 China Shenzhen Station, 3-6, 6-4, 1-6 Zhang Zhizhen
