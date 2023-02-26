original title:Liu Qingyi won the 2023 breakdancing first Olympic points competition champion

According to the World DanceSport Federation, the first breakdancing Olympic points competition in 2023 will be held in Kitakyushu, Japan from the 24th to the 25th.

From left to right: Liu Qingyi Zeng Yingying Shang Xiaoyu Zheng Ziyan Qi Xiangyu Zhang Xinjie

This is the first test ushered in after the establishment of the Chinese National Breakdance Team. The Chinese team sent three male players, Shang Xiaoyu, Qi Xiangyu, and Zhang Xinjie, and three female players, Liu Qingyi, Zeng Yingying, and Zheng Ziyan.

The six players of the Chinese team all advanced to the qualifying round on the first day, and then the three male players all stopped in the top 32. In the women’s group, Zheng Ziyan stopped in the top 32, Zeng Yingying encountered a strong opponent in the top 16 and missed the opportunity to advance, and Liu Qingyi successfully advanced to the top eight.

The next day, Liu Qingyi defeated Japanese veteran Ayumi Fukushima 2:0 in the quarterfinals, and defeated the Italian player 3:0 in the semifinals. In the final, facing the “old opponent” – the two-time world champion and Japanese player Ami Yuasa, the 17-year-old Liu Qingyi was not stage frightened and won the championship 2:1.

Zakirov from Kazakhstan won the men’s championship.

As a new Olympic event, breakdancing will make its debut at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where 16 men and 16 women will compete. (Reporters Niu Mengtong and Gao Meng)